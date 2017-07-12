MauiTime Best of Maui 2017: Best County Official on Maui: Alan Arakawa

BEST COUNTY OFFICIAL

ALAN ARAKAWA

Very interesting choice, readers–especially given all that Maui Mayor Alan Arakawa has done in the past year. He signed a ban on styrofoam food containers, called for an export on sand exports, repeatedly said “bullshit” during a lengthy County Council meeting he was chairing, supports the state committing to the principles of the Paris climate change accord, signed into law some very controversial changes in the county’s liquor laws (see BEST POLITICAL SCANDAL) and, of course, denounced “sacred rocks,” saying the 10 Commandments don’t allow them (though he did later apologize for the last thing). Oh, and he also announced that he’s running for state Lieutenant Governor in 2018. (AP)

ALAN ARAKAWA 24%

ELLE COCHRAN 22%

ALIKA ATAY 8%