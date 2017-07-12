MauiTime Best of Maui 2017: Best County Blunder on Maui: 24/7 Liquor Sales

BEST COUNTY BLUNDER

24/7 LIQUOR SALES

On the scale of blunders we’ve written about through the years, this is off the charts–not quite as bad as putting too few lifeboats on the Titanic, but certainly worse than the decision to add Cousin Oliver to The Brady Bunch. Seriously, everyone in the county has denounced the Liquor Commission’s secret rule change that suddenly allowed all stores in the county to sell alcohol 24 hours a day. Who asked for this? Certainly not the Maui PD, which has denounced the rule, or the many dozens of residents who testified against the rule change, after The Maui News discovered it after the fact (one resident, Madge Schaefer, is even suing the county over the change). But even a patronizing star chamber like the Liquor Commission apparently has limits, and on July 12 held a hearing to undo the rule change. (AP)

