MauiTime Best of Maui 2017: Best Community Non-Profit on Maui: Women Helping Women

BEST COMMUNITY NON-PROFIT
WOMEN HELPING WOMEN
This year’s Best Community Nonprofit, Women Helping Women, began 40 years ago as a grassroots effort to provide assistance and support for female victims of domestic violence. The organization now provides comprehensive services to hundreds of women, men and children annually, with focus on direct intervention, advocacy, education and prevention. Visit their Facebook page for the latest news and information. 1935 Main St., Wailuku; Womenhelpingwomenmaui.com. (SC)
WOMEN HELPING WOMEN 13%
MAUI YOUTH AND FAMILY SERVICES 5%
HUMANE SOCIETY 4%
Comments