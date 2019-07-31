BEST OF MAUI 2019: Best Maui Politics, Community and Environment Revealed

Politics and Environment

BEST COUNTY OFFICIAL

Elle Cochran

Elle Cochran didn’t win her mayoral bid against Michael Victorino, but our readers still consider her the Best County Official and we can see why: While she’s no longer on the political stage full time, her ideas and legacy live on. Whether it’s the plastic bag ban and styrofoam ban that have led to less pollution, or unfinished business like regulations for the visitors industry and restoration of loko i‘a (fish ponds) that have laid the groundwork for the current council, Elle Cochran’s courage, values, and leadership have made her a regular favorite of Maui residents. (AB) Facebook.com @ellecochran. TOP 5: Alan M Arakawa, Don Guzman, Kelly King, Alika Atay

BEST COUNTY COUNCILMEMBER

Tamara Paltin

During her first year in office, freshman councilmember Tamara Paltin has made waves in Council Chambers and among our readers. A consistent voice for public safety (she’s also a lifeguard), environmental protection, tourism management, and Native Hawaiian rights, she has advanced major legislation such as the recent ban on commercial activity at Hanakao‘o Beach Park. It’s people- and community-focused legislation like that which have made her this year’s Best County Councilmember. (AB) Mauicounty.us/paltin. TOP 5: Shane Sinenci, Keani Rawlins-Fernandez, Tasha Kama, Yuki Lei Sugimura

BEST POLITICAL ACTIVIST

Tiare Lawrence

Voters once again have selected Tiare Lawrence as the Best Political Activist. Last year, I asked Tiare about her motivation for political engagement and she gave me the short answer: “I’m a mom.” That simple dedication to the future of Maui and Hawai‘i is what continues to endear her to the hearts of locals as she fights for pesticide regulation, local food production, smart growth, and protecting Mauna Kea. (AB) Instagram.com @tiare4maui. TOP 5: Kai Nishiki, Autumn Rae Ness, Randy Draper, Ke‘eaumoku Kapu

BEST COUNTY BLUNDER

Homelessness

Dear Maui County: Are you embarrassed that homelessness has been the Best County Blunder for two years in a row? What is the plan? What else can we do to provide more shelters and low cost housing for Maui’s homeless? Nonprofits can’t be the only folks working to fill the gaps of the continuum of care for Maui’s homeless. Can you organize and direct more funds to prevent and end homelessness on Maui? Can we offer the homeless more rehabilitation and programs? You won’t like it once the tourists start complaining more about how many homeless people are on Maui’s beaches. (AM) Mhacoc.weebly.com. TOP 5: Sewage/Injection Wells, Liquor Commission, Sand Mining, Wailuku Parking Garage

BEST STATE BLUNDER

Homelessness

Sigh. Homelessness is the “Best” State Blunder and County Blunder. That’s a clear sign that our readers are fed up with the homeless issue and that we need to look for and implement solutions and systemic changes that work to house all people with dignity. Here we are, on one of the most beautiful islands in the world, attracting record numbers of tourists each year, and yet there are locals who can’t get by and have to resort to living on the street. We can do better. (AB) Homelessness.hawaii.gov. TOP 5: Seawalls, Rail Project, Hawaii Superferry, Bypass Road

BEST ENVIRONMENTAL ISSUE

Coral Reefs Dying

Coral reefs are dying, and Maui residents know how crucially important coral reef protection, conservation, and recovery projects are. In light of our recent fires, this issue is going to escalate even more as the burn sediment and ash settle on the reef. The best thing our community can do is to vote, volunteer, eliminate plastic waste, and use only reef-safe sunscreen. Support Maui businesses that utilize conscious business practices. If you’re in a position to donate, support Maui Nui Marine Resource Council, Oceanwide Science Institute, HAMER, Sharktastic, and Surfrider Foundation, and others. There are many programs aimed in the right direction, and they need our help! (AM) Mauireefs.org. TOP 5: Monsanto GMOs, Trash/Landfills, Slug/Rat Worm Disease, Save Honolua

BEST COMMUNITY NONPROFIT

Women Helping Women Maui

“The mission of Women Helping Women Maui is to end domestic violence through advocacy, education and prevention, and to offer safety, support and empowerment for women and children, victims of domestic violence.” Their programs are instrumental for Maui residents in need with community education, shelter programs, transition programs, children’s programs, and help with Temporary Restraining Orders. You can support Women Helping Women Maui by volunteering, donating your used items to their ReVive Boutique, or by donating cash by mail or online. (AM) (1935 Main St., Wailuku); 808-579-9581; Womenhelpingwomenmaui.com. TOP 5: Boys & Girls Club of Maui, Hospice Maui, Habitat for Humanity Maui, Maui Humane Society

BEST ENVIRONMENTAL NONPROFIT

Surfrider Foundation

Once again, MauiTime readers vote Surfrider Foundation’s Maui Chapter as their favorite environmental nonprofit. They’re dedicated to protecting Maui’s oceans, waves, and beaches by advocating on a county level and taking action in the community. Current programs include ongoing beach cleanups, Blue Water Task Force, Rise Above Plastics, Butts off the Beach, Ocean Friendly Gardens, and Ocean Friendly Restaurants. To learn how you can help Surfrider Maui, visit their website, volunteer, and donate that cash money. (AM) (P.O. Box 790549, Pa’ia); Maui.surfrider.org. TOP 5: Hawaiian Island Land Trust, East Maui Watershed Partnership, Maui Nui Marine Resource Council, Maui Forest Bird Recovery Project

BEST POLITICAL SCANDAL

False Ballistic Missile Alert

The False Balistic Missile Alert was over a year ago, but Maui residents haven’t forgotten the 38 minutes of terror we experienced when a false alarm warned us all to prepare for impending missile doom. Why did it take 38 minutes to correct an error that was known almost immediately? Why didn’t the governor and other authorities release a mass statement on airways or social media to calm public fear? Well, these questions remain largely unanswered, although a look into the event timeline shows the level of extreme incompetence. Oh, and when I asked Ige months after the alert if he now remembered his Twitter password… well, he said someone in his staff did. Great. (AB) TOP 5: Moving Sacred Rocks, Russia Meddling in Election, Liquor Control Nepotism, Daniel K Inouye Sexual Assault Allegations

SCARIEST PUBLIC FIGURE

Donald Trump

Trumpster has been voted Scariest Public Figure for three years now – not coincidentally, it’s the same amount of time that this monster has been POTUS. If MAGA means having a racist, power-hungry psychopath POTUS that wants to separate children from their parents, force immigrants into detainment camps, tell female congresswomen of color to leave the US, divert $2.5 million from the National Park Service for a “Trumpdependence Day,” and being chummy with good ol’ buddy Epstein (the billionaire registered sex offender and convicted sex trafficker), we’re more screwed than we thought we were last year. Welcome to America, the original immigrant country that’s going downhill SUPER fast. (AM) Whitehouse.gov/presidential-actions TOP 5: Glenn Mukai, Michael Victorino, David Ige, Mike Pence

BEST PUBLIC RESTROOM

Lahaina Harbor

MauiTime readers have voted, and this year’s favorite public restroom is at Lahaina Harbor. It could be the proximity to the ocean that makes it so fresh and so sweet. Or, perhaps it’s so clean and well stocked with TP because so many tourists use it throughout the day. No matter the reason, Lahaina Harbor’s public restroom is a great place to take a tinkle and or do number two when you’re near Front Street. (AM) Lahainaharbor.com. TOP 3: Kamaole II, Kalama Park

BEST SCHOOL TEACHER

Cassie Coonradical

Ms. Coonradical is a regular winner of this category, taking the title of Best School Teacher for the third year running. We know that being a teacher can be a thankless job, but it’s one of the most important ones out there. So, here’s some well deserved recognition from the community for all you do to help raise the next generation. Teachers like you make a real difference. (AB) TOP 5: Crystal Gresham, Dani DeJesus, Lynette Zakabi, Jennifer Bass