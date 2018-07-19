MauiTime Best of Maui 2018: Best Tattoo Shop on Maui: Mid-Pacific Tattoo

BEST TATTOO SHOP

MID-PACIFIC TATTOO

This year, MauiTime readers have voted Mid Pacific Tattoo as Maui’s best tattoo shop. The funny thing is that they’re actually four shops! Maui tattoo lovers can find one of the best arrays of tattoo artists (15 of them!) with these guys. They have three shops in Lahaina and one in Kihei. Lots of talent here, and one of the guys has a pretty cool southern drawl… Mahalo for being so awesome Mid Pacific Tattoo! (AM)

(Lahaina, Kihei); 808-661-1100; https://www.midpacifictattoo.com/

MID-PACIFIC TATTOO 14%

PAIA TATTOO PARLOR 8%

PACIFIC ROOTZ TATTOO 7%