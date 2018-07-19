MauiTime Best of Maui 2018: Best Swimwear Shop on Maui: Pakaloha Bikinis

BEST SWIMWEAR SHOP

PAKALOHA BIKINIS

For two years in a row, MauiTime readers vote Pakaloha (Pa‘ia and Lahaina) as the best swimwear shop on Maui. It’s definitely not a surprise that Pakaloha makes some of the sexiest and best fit swimwear with their amazing fabrics and prints. If you’re looking for a size small top and a size large bottoms for minimal booty exposure, here’s your spot. The store is organized by separates, so you can create your ideal beach look without fuss. This year they added a few new styles to their assortment, so make sure to check out their newest designs by surfer Paige Alms and try on their new one piece! (AM)

(Pa’ia and Lahaina); 808-579-8882; https://pakalohamaui.com/

PAKALOHA BIKINIS 18%

SAN LORENZO 17%

MANAKAI 16%