MauiTime Best of Maui 2018: Best Surf Shop on Maui: Hi Tech

BEST SURF SHOP

HI TECH

Hi-Tech is a staple for Maui’s surf community. It is the place to gear up, with surfboards, wax, and skateboards, and an excellent selection of apparel from watches to clothes to luggage and beyond. They carry all the best surf brands, and their sales associates are friendly, helpful, and knowledgeable. With locations in Pa‘ia, Kahului, Kihei and Queen Ka‘ahumanu Mall, and an annual sale that the whole surf community looks forward to, Hi-Tech is Maui’s go-to surf shop. (LH)

(425 Koloa St., #107, Kahului); 808-877-2111; http://www.surfmaui.com/

HI TECH 37%

HONOLUA SURF 15%

LOCAL MOTION 11%