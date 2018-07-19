MauiTime Best of Maui 2018: Best SUP Board Shop on Maui: Second Wind

BEST SUP BOARD SHOP

SECOND WIND

Stand Up Paddle boarding is a very difficult thing to do as it requires balance, patience, calm serenity, and skill. MauiTime readers award Best SUP Board Shop to Second Wind, a store that offers boards for rentals, instruction and lessons for beginners, and used and new boards for purchase to those who feel confident. It’s very nice to know that experienced surfers work in the industry to help bring people to SUP boarding and better expand the craft through shops like Second Wind. (ME)

(111 Hana Highway #110, Kahului); 808-877-7467; https://secondwindmaui.com/

SECOND WIND 33%

808 BOARDS 25%

SAILBOARDS MAUI 17%