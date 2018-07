BEST SMOKE SHOP

WESTSIDE VIBES

Whether it’s CBD candy or rolling papers you’re after, West Sides Vibes can set you up right. This year’s best smoke shop winner is where you’ll find some of your favorite life tools that just so happen to be glass blown. If that Pink Floyd “Dab Side of the Moon” t-shirt is still back ordered on Ebay, you can probably find it here. Smoke ‘em if you got ‘em. (AM)

(1087 Limahana PI, Lahaina); 808-667-1900

WESTSIDE VIBES 32%

DA SMOKE SHOP MAUI 22%

STILL SMOKIN’ 21%