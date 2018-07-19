MauiTime Best of Maui 2018: Best Shopping Center on Maui: Queen Ka’ahumanu Center

BEST SHOPPING CENTER

QUEEN KA’AHUMANU CENTER

Where’s the best place to go when you need to shop? Obviously Queen Ka’ahumanu Mall. Not only do they offer free Wi-Fi but when you use their Wi-Fi you will automatically be updated with special events happening at the local shopping center. Events include holiday festivities, such as Easter egg hunts, picture taking with Santa, snow days before Christmas, and many more. They also host karaoke nights, concerts, and dance recitals. The mall offers a variety of food from restaurants and cafes. Not to mention it also has local produce days where you can get healthy and fresh veggies and fruits at reasonable prices. Get lost browsing countless, individual shops and stores that sell any necessity or entertainment appliance you might need. (MC)

(275 W Ka’ahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-877-4325; http://queenkaahumanucenter.com/

