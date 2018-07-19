MauiTime Best of Maui 2018: Best Scuba/Snorkel Shop on Maui: Boss Frogs

BEST SCUBA/SNORKEL SHOP

BOSS FROGS

Maui residents and tourists alike love their outdoor activities. Who wouldn’t love being outdoors, soaking in nature on a beautiful Maui day? There are an unlimited amount of things to do on this island, but when it comes to scuba and snorkeling gear, our readers look to Boss Frogs. Are you a visitor without a need for permanent equipment? Or a local curious about picking up a new hobby? Head to Boss Frogs for not only the equipment you need to go on a new adventure, but for the expertise to guide you to the right gear. (AB)

(2395 S Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-875-4477; http://bossfrog.com/maui/store-locations/south-kihei-snorkel-rentals/

BOSS FROGS 21%

MAUI DIVE SHOP 20%

SNORKEL BOB’S 9%