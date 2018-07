BEST SALON

SALON 253

You don’t want to entrust just anyone to be in charge of your style! That is why the professional team at Salon 253 get your votes again as the Best Salon on Maui. These masters in haircutting, hair color, waxing, lashes and the blow out will have you feeling like a supermodel every single time you walk through their doors. (JR)

(253 S Market St., Wailuku); 808-270-2759; http://www.mauisalon.com/

SALON 253 13%

808 HAIR SALON 12%

PLUSH BEAUTY 7%