MauiTime Best of Maui 2018: Best Recycling Center on Maui: Kihei Recycling and Redemption Center

BEST RECYCLING CENTER

KIHEI RECYCLING AND REDEMPTION CENTER

Every time I go to the recycling center, I’m blown away by all the people who take it upon themselves to rinse, collect, and then drive their recycling to a recycling center because, insanely, that’s the only way we can get it done here on Maui. I know it’s not easy. I salute you. You are good people and your actions matter. Luckily we have a few great recycling centers to make it a little easier on us. The spaciousness, tidiness, and organized driving lanes of the Kihei Recycling and Redemption Center are its main selling points. It’s also got a beautiful view from its parking lot – though it’s hard to find a place on Maui without an amazing backdrop. (LH)

(E Welakahao Rd., Kihei); 808-871-8544; http://www.co.maui.hi.us/

KIHEI RECYCLING AND REDEMPTION CENTER 19%

ALOHA SHELL 15%

HAIKU COMMUNITY CENTER 14%