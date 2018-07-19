MauiTime Best of Maui 2018: Best Place to Get Waxed on Maui: Honey House

BEST PLACE TO GET WAXED

HONEY HOUSE

At the Honey House no waxing job is too big or too small. They love to fuss over you and make you feel relaxed and special at their cozy Makawao location. They do honey waxing, which I hear is virtually painless there. You can also find all the local made Queen Bee skin products at The Honey House, and they often stay open late on Makawao Third Friday to do appointments. (JR)

(1169 Makawao Ave., Makawao); 808-573-2300; https://www.facebook.com/thehoneyhousemaui/

HONEY HOUSE 15%

MAUI SKIN AND BODY STUDIO 14%

SUGAR MAUI 13%