MauiTime Best of Maui 2018: Best Place to Buy an Ukulele on Maui: Mele Ukulele

BEST PLACE TO BUY AN UKULELE

MELE UKULELE

Instruments are complicated things. Don’t let the small body and four strings fool you: the ‘ukulele is no exception. If you want expert guidance and an extensive selection, our readers know Mele Ukulele is the shop to head to. Here’s where to listen to these ukes in person and find the one that sings to you. Keep it up and you’ll be ready for a jam sesh in no time. (AB)

(1475 Ka’ahumanu Ave., Wailuku); 808-244-3938; http://meleukulele.com/

MELE UKULELE 34%

LAHAINA MUSIC 27%

ISLAND TREASURES 5%