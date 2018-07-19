MauiTime Best of Maui 2018: Best Place for Facial on Maui: Beauty Spa Maui

BEAUTY SPA MAUI
You voted best place for a facial Beauty Spa Maui. This day spa in South Maui has a hydrotherapy room, acupuncture, body cocoons, massage and nail services. The facials are where they really shine, with enzyme peels, microdermabrasion, extractions and dermaplaning at reasonable prices. They hand craft some of their skin care lines, and are focused on anti-aging. (JR)
(1279 S Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-879-9944; http://www.beautyspamaui.com/
BEAUTY SPA MAUI 17%
SOLEIL LUNA 9%
LAHAINA NAIL & SPA 8%
