MauiTime Best of Maui 2018: Best Place for a Mani/Pedi on Maui: David’s Happy Nails

BEST PLACE FOR A MANI/PEDI

DAVID’S HAPPY NAILS

With locations around the island, David’s Happy Nails takes the title for best place for a manicure or pedicure. If you’ve got a case of beach feet, need to make sure your toes and fingers are on fleek, want something unique for your nails to be extra on a special occasion, are looking to be pampered, or are thinking of an always-welcome gift for a special someone in your life, David’s Happy Nails is where our readers point to (and with a pointer finger nail looking that fine you’d do well to follow). (AB)

(Lahaina, Lahaina); 808-662-0303; https://www.facebook.com/Davids-Happy-Nails-Spa-757927487572254/

DAVID’S HAPPY NAILS 24%

MAUI NAIL BAR 14%

VIP NAIL & SPA 13%