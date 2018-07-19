MauiTime Best of Maui 2018: Best Pet Supply Store on Maui: Petco

BEST PET SUPPLY STORE

PETCO

In a world dominated by Amazon, it’s nice to know that we can still find a great selection of pet supplies on island. Yes, Petco is a big-box retailer, and that’s probably why they can offer such great deals. MauiTime readers vote Petco as the best pet supply store on island, and here’s why: At Petco, you can buy a hamster, find your pitbull’s boujee dog food, AND get your chihuahua’s nails trimmed all at the same time. They also have great AC, and they’re next to Target. Win-win. (AM)

(270 Dairy Rd., Kahului); 808-271-6150; https://stores.petco.com/

PETCO 30%

THE PET SHOP 30%

KIHEI PET SUPPLY 17%