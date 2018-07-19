MauiTime Best of Maui 2018: Best New Business on Maui: CUT Market

BEST NEW BUSINESS

CUT MARKET

Maui readers you are so akamai. CUT Market came on the Market Street scene this year with their recycled garments and goods and you noticed. You can bring in your gently used items and they will buy them or give you store credit. Take a break from sweatshop driven fast fashion and shop this authentic upcycling and vintage shop. This is feel good shopping at its finest. (JR)

(45 N Market St., Wailuku); 808-868-0666; https://www.facebook.com/cutmarketmaui/

CUT MARKET 5%

SUNDAY’S HAWAII 2%

SPACESMAUI 1%