MauiTime Best of Maui 2018: Best Musical Instrument Store on Maui: Bounty Music

BEST MUSICAL INSTRUMENT STORE

BOUNTY MUSIC

With the number of musical instruments on display, it’s no wonder Bounty Music was voted the best musical instrument store on Maui. The sight of it all would have taken the breath of all music-playing fanatics away and left them gasping for more. The sight of stringed instruments hanging regally from the hooks is what greets you when you first walk in. Glass displays proudly show off instruments and it’s casings alongside miniature packets of strings and any other type of instrumental appliances and tools you might desire. The people who work there are very down to earth and friendly as well. If you need help it’s easy to simply walk up to one of the workers and start chatting and asking important questions. (MC)

(111 Hana Highway, Ste 105, Kahului); 808-871-1141; https://www.bountymusic.com/

BOUNTY MUSIC 43%

REQUEST MUSIC 33%

KAMA’AINA LOAN 6%