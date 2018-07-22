#MAUITIME BEST OF MAUI 2018: Best Maui Businesses, Shops and Services Revealed

*

BEST LOCAL BOUTIQUE

MAHINA

Mahina is the best place to go when looking for that outfit for a night out. They always have lots of options: cute dresses, funky accessories like bracelets and earrings, handbags, and shoes – all at affordable prices. Their trendy assortment has a beachy-chic vibe, with a friendly and down-to-earth staff. With locations in Pa‘ia, Lahaina, and Kihei, you’re never far from looking good. (LH)

(Lahaina, Kihei and Paia); 808-579-9131; https://shopmahina.com/

MAHINA 13%

ALICE IN HULA LAND 8%

BLUE MAUI CLOTHING 5%

BEST SALON

SALON 253

You don’t want to entrust just anyone to be in charge of your style! That is why the professional team at Salon 253 get your votes again as the Best Salon on Maui. These masters in haircutting, hair color, waxing, lashes and the blow out will have you feeling like a supermodel every single time you walk through their doors. (JR)

(253 S Market St., Wailuku); 808-270-2759; http://www.mauisalon.com/

SALON 253 13%

808 HAIR SALON 12%

PLUSH BEAUTY 7%

BEST HARDWARE STORE

ACE HARDWARE

Great choice, Maui! Wandering around a hardware store with a slight idea of what you need to do to finish that home project you started, inhaling the lovely fresh scent of soil, sometimes you are not sure where to turn or what to do. Ace is the only place to go when you have questions and need that personal touch that is so hard to get at the big-box stores. They have incredibly helpful employees (the last time I was there, four people asked me if I needed help in less than five minutes) that will help you hunt down that random screw you need, consult with you about your fertilizer choices, and give you free popcorn at the door. With locations all around the island with different specializations, get familiar with your local Ace store. (LH)

(Kahului, Wailuku, Lahaina); 808-633-4272; http://www.acehardware.com/home/index.jsp

ACE HARDWARE 51%

KULA HARDWARE & NURSERY 10%

HOME DEPOT 7%

BEST TATTOO SHOP

MID-PACIFIC TATTOO

This year, MauiTime readers have voted Mid Pacific Tattoo as Maui’s best tattoo shop. The funny thing is that they’re actually four shops! Maui tattoo lovers can find one of the best arrays of tattoo artists (15 of them!) with these guys. They have three shops in Lahaina and one in Kihei. Lots of talent here, and one of the guys has a pretty cool southern drawl… Mahalo for being so awesome Mid Pacific Tattoo! (AM)

(Lahaina, Kihei); 808-661-1100; https://www.midpacifictattoo.com/

MID-PACIFIC TATTOO 14%

PAIA TATTOO PARLOR 8%

PACIFIC ROOTZ TATTOO 7%

BEST CONSIGNMENT STORE

RAINBOW ATTIC

Kihei’s Rainbow attic is still Maui’s favorite consignment shop. Honestly, you can shop this store anytime of the year and score some serious gems including designer fashion, vintage items, Hawaiiana relics, gently used furniture, and furnishings. Another thing that’s so great about the Rainbow Attic is that it’s always so clean and they play some super cool tunes. (AM)

(1881 S Kihei Rd., Ste B5); 808-874-0884; https://www.rainbowatticmaui.com/

RAINBOW ATTIC 40%

REBECCA’S CLOSET 16%

NITA’S HIDDEN TREASURES 11%

BEST BOOKSTORE

BARNES AND NOBLE

Barnes & Noble is the physical embodiment of a book worm’s heaven. One foot in, and the cool air blasting from the air conditioner hits you – as well as the sense of pleasure you get from the sight of well-organized shelves furnished with seemingly never-ending rows of books and supplies in mint condition. Easy-to-read signs are posted near or on shelves to help customers when lost or looking for something, and there are chairs for people to plop into with a book. With the music playing softly in the background and not that many people rushing in and out the store, feel exactly like you’re in your own room, chilling and getting lost in books. (MC)

(270 Dairy Rd., Kahului); 808-214-6807; https://stores.barnesandnoble.com/

BARNES AND NOBLE 50%

MAUI FRIENDS OF THE LIBRARY BOOKSTORE 27%

MAUI COMICS & COLLECTABLES 8%

BEST SWIMWEAR SHOP

PAKALOHA BIKINIS

For two years in a row, MauiTime readers vote Pakaloha (Pa‘ia and Lahaina) as the best swimwear shop on Maui. It’s definitely not a surprise that Pakaloha makes some of the sexiest and best fit swimwear with their amazing fabrics and prints. If you’re looking for a size small top and a size large bottoms for minimal booty exposure, here’s your spot. The store is organized by separates, so you can create your ideal beach look without fuss. This year they added a few new styles to their assortment, so make sure to check out their newest designs by surfer Paige Alms and try on their new one piece! (AM)

(Pa’ia and Lahaina); 808-579-8882; https://pakalohamaui.com/

PAKALOHA BIKINIS 18%

SAN LORENZO 17%

MANAKAI 16%

BEST PLACE TO GET WAXED

HONEY HOUSE

At the Honey House no waxing job is too big or too small. They love to fuss over you and make you feel relaxed and special at their cozy Makawao location. They do honey waxing, which I hear is virtually painless there. You can also find all the local made Queen Bee skin products at The Honey House, and they often stay open late on Makawao Third Friday to do appointments. (JR)

(1169 Makawao Ave., Makawao); 808-573-2300; https://www.facebook.com/thehoneyhousemaui/

HONEY HOUSE 15%

MAUI SKIN AND BODY STUDIO 14%

SUGAR MAUI 13%

BEST SCUBA/SNORKEL SHOP

BOSS FROGS

Maui residents and tourists alike love their outdoor activities. Who wouldn’t love being outdoors, soaking in nature on a beautiful Maui day? There are an unlimited amount of things to do on this island, but when it comes to scuba and snorkeling gear, our readers look to Boss Frogs. Are you a visitor without a need for permanent equipment? Or a local curious about picking up a new hobby? Head to Boss Frogs for not only the equipment you need to go on a new adventure, but for the expertise to guide you to the right gear. (AB)

(2395 S Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-875-4477; http://bossfrog.com/maui/store-locations/south-kihei-snorkel-rentals/

BOSS FROGS 21%

MAUI DIVE SHOP 20%

SNORKEL BOB’S 9%

BEST ELECTROLOGY/LASER HAIR REMOVAL

MEDISPA MAUI

Are you sick and tired of shaving or making those monthly wax appointments? Although waxing does feel good, maybe it’s time to entrust your hairy parts to Maui’s best laser hair removal experts at Medispa Maui. Is it time to get rid of that (blonde) mustache? Or, how about nixing that 5 o’clock shadow on your bikini line? Men, please take note: Manscaping is very important. Give Medispa Maui a call and they can help clean you up. (AM)

(1445 S Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-879-4909; http://www.medispamaui.com/

MEDISPA MAUI 40%

SKIN CARE CENTER 14%

TRU SKIN MAUI 9%

BEST PLACE TO BUY AN UKULELE

MELE UKULELE

Instruments are complicated things. Don’t let the small body and four strings fool you: the ‘ukulele is no exception. If you want expert guidance and an extensive selection, our readers know Mele Ukulele is the shop to head to. Here’s where to listen to these ukes in person and find the one that sings to you. Keep it up and you’ll be ready for a jam sesh in no time. (AB)

(1475 Ka’ahumanu Ave., Wailuku); 808-244-3938; http://meleukulele.com/

MELE UKULELE 34%

LAHAINA MUSIC 27%

ISLAND TREASURES 5%

BEST SMOKE SHOP

WESTSIDE VIBES

Whether it’s CBD candy or rolling papers you’re after, West Sides Vibes can set you up right. This year’s best smoke shop winner is where you’ll find some of your favorite life tools that just so happen to be glass blown. If that Pink Floyd “Dab Side of the Moon” t-shirt is still back ordered on Ebay, you can probably find it here. Smoke ‘em if you got ‘em. (AM)

(1087 Limahana PI, Lahaina); 808-667-1900

WESTSIDE VIBES 32%

DA SMOKE SHOP MAUI 22%

STILL SMOKIN’ 21%

BEST RECYCLING CENTER

KIHEI RECYCLING AND REDEMPTION CENTER

Every time I go to the recycling center, I’m blown away by all the people who take it upon themselves to rinse, collect, and then drive their recycling to a recycling center because, insanely, that’s the only way we can get it done here on Maui. I know it’s not easy. I salute you. You are good people and your actions matter. Luckily we have a few great recycling centers to make it a little easier on us. The spaciousness, tidiness, and organized driving lanes of the Kihei Recycling and Redemption Center are its main selling points. It’s also got a beautiful view from its parking lot – though it’s hard to find a place on Maui without an amazing backdrop. (LH)

(E Welakahao Rd., Kihei); 808-871-8544; http://www.co.maui.hi.us/

KIHEI RECYCLING AND REDEMPTION CENTER 19%

ALOHA SHELL 15%

HAIKU COMMUNITY CENTER 14%

BEST AUTO MECHANIC

LAHAINA FOREIGN CAR

Cars can be enigmatic things. But when something goes wrong, we know that we need it fixed – fast. We also know that repairs can cost an arm and a leg, and that a trustworthy mechanic is a contact to save for life. This year our readers put their vote of trust in Lahaina Foreign Car. This shop is the place to take your ride if you need service from a trustworthy, hardworking mechanic. Get back on the road and back in business as soon as possible. (AB)

(632 Luakini St., Lahaina); 808-661-8875

LAHAINA FOREIGN CAR 17%

BOB’S CAR CARE 13%

GOODYEAR AUTO 10%

BEST “GREEN” BUSINESS

RISING SUN SOLAR

Hawai‘i is a leader in the “green” movement, so when our readers vote for the best “green” business, you know they take that election seriously. This year the honor goes to Rising Sun Solar for their mission to bring solar power to the masses. None of that shipped in diesel stuff – our future is in renewables! Rising Sun even has batteries for energy storage to keep you in power even during a grid outage. Add to their record of more than 3,000 residents served statewide and feel good about taking a step away from dirty oil. (AB)

(355 Hukiliki St., Ste 201, Wailuku); 808-575-2202; http://home.risingsunsolar.com/

RISING SUN SOLAR 52%

PACIFIC BIODIESEL 38%

HALEAKALA SOLAR 10%

BEST LOCAL CLOTHING DESIGNER

MAUI GIRL

Maui Girl swimsuits have been the go-to beach wear for Maui’s ladies for years. With a rainbow of colors and different styles for all kinds of shapes and sizes, the Pa‘ia shop features reasonable, quality designs to keep you styling at the beach. What’s more they are designed right here by Debbie and her team on Maui! (LH)

(12 Baldwin Ave., Paia); 808-579-9266; https://maui-girl.com/

MAUI GIRL 30%

MAUI THING 16%

HANU HAWAII 10%

BEST PET SUPPLY STORE

PETCO

In a world dominated by Amazon, it’s nice to know that we can still find a great selection of pet supplies on island. Yes, Petco is a big-box retailer, and that’s probably why they can offer such great deals. MauiTime readers vote Petco as the best pet supply store on island, and here’s why: At Petco, you can buy a hamster, find your pitbull’s boujee dog food, AND get your chihuahua’s nails trimmed all at the same time. They also have great AC, and they’re next to Target. Win-win. (AM)

(270 Dairy Rd., Kahului); 808-271-6150; https://stores.petco.com/

PETCO 30%

THE PET SHOP 30%

KIHEI PET SUPPLY 17%

BEST HOTEL/ACCOMODATIONS

ANDAZ

As a relatively new hotel on the Wailea scene, Andaz has made quite an impression on Maui residents. With great staff, four levels of infinity edge pools, a hot tub, beautiful rooms will full ocean views, and fantastic restaurants like Ka‘ana Kitchen and Morimoto Maui, Andaz is the only place for your next staycation. (LH)

(3550 Wailea Analui Dr., Wailea); 808-573-1234; https://maui.andaz.hyatt.com/en/hotel/home.html

ANDAZ 17%

GRAND WAILEA 13%

FOUR SEASONS WAILEA 10%

BEST HOME FURNISHINGS

HABITAT FOR HUMANITY

Tucked into a side street right off Lower Main, Habitat for Humanity offers an answer for the DIY home renovations people as well as offering deals on the bits and pieces we need for our home projects. From furniture to windows to toilets to miscellaneous screws and beyond, the recycled goods are often good as new and ready to live their second life in your home. (LH)

(970 Lower Main St., Wailuku); 808-986-9050; https://www.habitat-maui.org/

HABITAT FOR HUMANITY 18%

DA WAREHOUSE KAHULUI 17%

LIFESTYLE MAUI 16%

BEST NEW BUSINESS

CUT MARKET

Maui readers you are so akamai. CUT Market came on the Market Street scene this year with their recycled garments and goods and you noticed. You can bring in your gently used items and they will buy them or give you store credit. Take a break from sweatshop driven fast fashion and shop this authentic upcycling and vintage shop. This is feel good shopping at its finest. (JR)

(45 N Market St., Wailuku); 808-868-0666; https://www.facebook.com/cutmarketmaui/

CUT MARKET 5%

SUNDAY’S HAWAII 2%

SPACESMAUI 1%

BEST BRIDAL SHOP

ELLY’S FORMAL WEAR & BRIDALS

No matter what bridal silhouette you need they have the dress for you at Elly’s Formal Wear & Bridals. Not only do people rave about their service that goes above and beyond for brides, they voted Elly’s the Best Bridal Shop on Maui. At Elly’s you can get all types of formal wear, from tuxedos to mother of the bride, and bridesmaids looks too. Planning a wedding can be complex but leave the garments to Elly’s. (JR)

(145 N Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-879-7010; http://www.ellysformalwear.com/

ELLY’S FORMAL WEAR & BRIDALS 27%

QUEENS BRIDAL SHOP 19%

MYNDI’S FINER THINGS BRIDAL BOUTIQUE 12%

BEST BIKE SHOP

WEST MAUI CYCLES

Sure, West Maui is blazing hot, but it’s also a tropical paradise. What better place to cruise around on a bike? Whether your thing is racing dirt-worn mountain trails or cruising easy down Front Street, West Maui Cycles has you covered. Find a new ride, rent a bike for a weekend, accessorize, talk shop with a fellow cyclist, or learn about the cycling scene on Maui – our readers agree that this is the place to go. (AB)

(1087 Limahana PI, Lahaina); 808-661-9005; http://www.westmauicycles.com/

WEST MAUI CYCLES 19%

SOUTH MAUI BICYCLES 15%

KRANK CYCLES 10%

BEST KITESURF SHOP

ADVENTURE SPORTS MAUI

Located right off Hana Highway in Kahului, Adventure Sports Maui is our island’s go-to spot for kitesurfing gear and beyond. Offering sales and rentals of kitesurf, windsurf, kayak and SUP board equipment, the shop also offers clothes, wetsuits, and other ocean gear. The friendly staff are ready to help you find the right gear for your next adventure. (LH)

(400 Hana Highway, Kahului); 808-877-7443; http://adventuresportsmaui.com/

ADVENTURE SPORTS MAUI 43%

KANAHA KAI 18%

BEST LOCAL JEWELRY STORE

MAUI HANDS

Maui Hands is a local art gallery that has expanded to four locations at some of the hippest spots around the island: Lahaina, Pa‘ia, Ka‘anapali, and Makawao. Dedicated to representing the artwork of locals, the galleries carry work from over 300 artists across Hawai‘i. So when you browse for jewelry at Maui Hands, you know you’re bound to find a unique piece from one of the 60 jewelers that contribute to the store. If you need something special for that someone special, our readers know to give jewels with a local touch, and there’s no better place to look than Maui Hands. (AB)

(Lahaina, Paia, Makawao); 808-579-9245; https://www.mauihands.com/

MAUI HANDS 25%

WINGS HAWAII 16%

MAUI CRAFTS GUILD 12%

BEST SHOPPING CENTER

QUEEN KAAHUMANU CENTER

Where’s the best place to go when you need to shop? Obviously Queen Ka’ahumanu Mall. Not only do they offer free Wi-Fi but when you use their Wi-Fi you will automatically be updated with special events happening at the local shopping center. Events include holiday festivities, such as Easter egg hunts, picture taking with Santa, snow days before Christmas, and many more. They also host karaoke nights, concerts, and dance recitals. The mall offers a variety of food from restaurants and cafes. Not to mention it also has local produce days where you can get healthy and fresh veggies and fruits at reasonable prices. Get lost browsing countless, individual shops and stores that sell any necessity or entertainment appliance you might need. (MC)

(275 W Ka’ahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-877-4325; http://queenkaahumanucenter.com/

QUEEN KA’AHUMANU CENTER 30%

THE SHOPS AT WAILEA 13%

OUTLETS OF MAUI 10%

BEST PLACE FOR FACIAL

BEAUTY SPA MAUI

You voted best place for a facial Beauty Spa Maui. This day spa in South Maui has a hydrotherapy room, acupuncture, body cocoons, massage and nail services. The facials are where they really shine, with enzyme peels, microdermabrasion, extractions and dermaplaning at reasonable prices. They hand craft some of their skin care lines, and are focused on anti-aging. (JR)

(1279 S Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-879-9944; http://www.beautyspamaui.com/

BEAUTY SPA MAUI 17%

SOLEIL LUNA 9%

LAHAINA NAIL & SPA 8%

BEST PLACE FOR A MANI/PEDI

DAVID’S HAPPY NAILS

With locations around the island, David’s Happy Nails takes the title for best place for a manicure or pedicure. If you’ve got a case of beach feet, need to make sure your toes and fingers are on fleek, want something unique for your nails to be extra on a special occasion, are looking to be pampered, or are thinking of an always-welcome gift for a special someone in your life, David’s Happy Nails is where our readers point to (and with a pointer finger nail looking that fine you’d do well to follow). (AB)

(Lahaina, Pukalani); 808-662-0303; https://www.facebook.com/Davids-Happy-Nails-Spa-757927487572254/

DAVID’S HAPPY NAILS 24%

MAUI NAIL BAR 14%

VIP NAIL & SPA 13%

BEST AESTHETICS SURGEON

DR LEONARD YU-MAUI PLASTIC SURGERY

Are you addicted to looking at mommy makeover pics on IG? Or, maybe you’re finally ready to get that perfect pair. Well, if and when you’re ready, MauiTime readers again suggest you choose Dr. Leonard Yu. He graduated from Columbia University, he’s an American Board Certified Plastic Surgeon, and you don’t have to fly to Oahu or the mainland to meet him. His office provides an array of non-invasive, med spa treatments, and everything under the sun in terms of liposuction, breast augmentations, tummy tucks, reconstructive surgeries, and more. (AM)

(239 E Wakea Ave., Kahului); 808-871-9791; http://www.doctorleonardyu.com/

LEONARD YU-MAUI PLASTIC SURGERY 36%

MINIT MEDICAL 13%

DR OKWUJIE, REVITALIZE 12%

BEST MUSICAL INSTRUMENT STORE

BOUNTY MUSIC

With the number of musical instruments on display, it’s no wonder Bounty Music was voted the best musical instrument store on Maui. The sight of it all would have taken the breath of all music-playing fanatics away and left them gasping for more. The sight of stringed instruments hanging regally from the hooks is what greets you when you first walk in. Glass displays proudly show off instruments and it’s casings alongside miniature packets of strings and any other type of instrumental appliances and tools you might desire. The people who work there are very down to earth and friendly as well. If you need help it’s easy to simply walk up to one of the workers and start chatting and asking important questions. (MC)

(111 Hana Highway, Ste 105, Kahului); 808-871-1141; https://www.bountymusic.com/

BOUNTY MUSIC 43%

REQUEST MUSIC 33%

KAMA’AINA LOAN 6%

BEST SURF SHOP

HI TECH

Hi-Tech is a staple for Maui’s surf community. It is the place to gear up, with surfboards, wax, and skateboards, and an excellent selection of apparel from watches to clothes to luggage and beyond. They carry all the best surf brands, and their sales associates are friendly, helpful, and knowledgeable. With locations in Pa‘ia, Kahului, Kihei and Queen Ka‘ahumanu Mall, and an annual sale that the whole surf community looks forward to, Hi-Tech is Maui’s go-to surf shop. (LH)

(425 Koloa St., #107, Kahului); 808-877-2111; http://www.surfmaui.com/

HI TECH 37%

HONOLUA SURF 15%

LOCAL MOTION 11%

BEST SUP BOARD SHOP

SECOND WIND

Stand Up Paddle boarding is a very difficult thing to do as it requires balance, patience, calm serenity and skill. MauiTime readers award Best SUP Board Shop to Second Wind, a store that offers boards for rentals, instruction and lessons for beginners, and used and new boards for purchase to those who feel confident. It’s very nice to know that experienced surfers work in the industry to help bring people to SUP boarding and better expand the craft through shops like Second Wind. (ME)

(111 Hana Highway #110, Kahului); 808-877-7467; https://secondwindmaui.com/

SECOND WIND 33%

808 BOARDS 25%

SAILBOARDS MAUI 17%

BEST LOCAL PLACE TO GET A MESSAGE

GREEN TI

We could all use a little more relaxation and self-care in our lives, and Maui readers voted Green Ti the place to go for a body rejuvenating massage. Whether you’re looking for lomilomi, Swedish, deep tissue, shiatsu, prenatal, or sports massage, Green Ti is the place. Located right in the heart of Wailuku town, the soothing little spa is your next stop for massage bliss. (LH)

(1718, 40 N Market St., Wailuku); 808-242-8788; http://www.greentimaui.com/

GREEN TI 13%

ZENSATIONS 12%

ALOHA MESSAGES 11%

BEST ADULT GIFT SHOP

THE LOVE SHACK

Oh yeah, baby! Again, MauiTime readers vote the Love Shack as the best adult gift shop on Maui. Head to Kihei for some tacos and sunshine, but please don’t forget to pick up some fuzzy handcuffs, nipple clamps, and lube on your way home. The Love Shack definitely knows how to hit that perfect spot with their wide variety of sex tools for passionate love making… Or, maybe you have another idea? No need to be shy, just walk-in and say hi. It might just be life changing! As they say, “if ya don’t use it, ya lose it.” (AM)

(1413 S Kihei Rd., Ste L, Kihei); 808-875-0303; http://www.loveshackmaui.com/

THE LOVE SHACK 82%

HOT SPOT VIDEO 7%