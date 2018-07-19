MauiTime Best of Maui 2018: Best Local Place to Get a Message on Maui: Green Ti

BEST LOCAL PLACE TO GET A MESSAGE

GREEN TI

We could all use a little more relaxation and self-care in our lives, and Maui readers voted Green Ti the place to go for a body rejuvenating massage. Whether you’re looking for lomilomi, Swedish, deep tissue, shiatsu, prenatal, or sports massage, Green Ti is the place. Located right in the heart of Wailuku town, the soothing little spa is your next stop for massage bliss. (LH)

(1718, 40 N Market St., Wailuku); 808-242-8788; http://www.greentimaui.com/

GREEN TI 13%

ZENSATIONS 12%

ALOHA MESSAGES 11%