MauiTime Best of Maui 2018: Best Local Jewelry Store on Maui: Maui Hands

BEST LOCAL JEWELRY STORE

MAUI HANDS

Maui Hands is a local art gallery that has expanded to four locations at some of the hippest spots around the island: Lahaina, Pa‘ia, Ka‘anapali, and Makawao. Dedicated to representing the artwork of locals, the galleries carry work from over 300 artists across Hawai‘i. So when you browse for jewelry at Maui Hands, you know you’re bound to find a unique piece from one of the 60 jewelers that contribute to the store. If you need something special for that someone special, our readers know to give jewels with a local touch, and there’s no better place to look than Maui Hands. (AB)

(Lahaina, Paia, Makawao); 808-579-9245; https://www.mauihands.com/

MAUI HANDS 25%

WINGS HAWAII 16%

MAUI CRAFTS GUILD 12%