BEST LOCAL CLOTHING DESIGNER

MAUI GIRL

Maui Girl swimsuits have been the go-to beach wear for Maui’s ladies for years. With a rainbow of colors and different styles for all kinds of shapes and sizes, the Pa‘ia shop features reasonable, quality designs to keep you styling at the beach. What’s more they are designed right here by Debbie and her team on Maui! (LH)

(12 Baldwin Ave., Paia); 808-579-9266; https://maui-girl.com/

MAUI GIRL 30%

MAUI THING 16%

HANU HAWAII 10%