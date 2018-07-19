MauiTime Best of Maui 2018: Best Local Boutique on Maui: Mahina

BEST LOCAL BOUTIQUE

MAHINA

Mahina is the best place to go when looking for that outfit for a night out. They always have lots of options: cute dresses, funky accessories like bracelets and earrings, handbags, and shoes – all at affordable prices. Their trendy assortment has a beachy-chic vibe, with a friendly and down-to-earth staff. With locations in Pa‘ia, Lahaina, and Kihei, you’re never far from looking good. (LH)

(Lahaina, Kihei and Paia); 808-579-9131; https://shopmahina.com/

MAHINA 13%

ALICE IN HULA LAND 8%

BLUE MAUI CLOTHING 5%