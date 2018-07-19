MauiTime Best of Maui 2018: Best Kitesurf Shop on Maui: Adventure Sports Maui

BEST KITESURF SHOP

ADVENTURE SPORTS MAUI

Located right off Hana Highway in Kahului, Adventure Sports Maui is our island’s go-to spot for kitesurfing gear and beyond. Offering sales and rentals of kitesurf, windsurf, kayak and SUP board equipment, the shop also offers clothes, wetsuits, and other ocean gear. The friendly staff are ready to help you find the right gear for your next adventure. (LH)

(400 Hana Highway, Kahului); 808-877-7443; http://adventuresportsmaui.com/

ADVENTURE SPORTS MAUI 43%

KANAHA KAI 18%