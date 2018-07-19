MauiTime Best of Maui 2018: Best Home Furnishings on Maui: Habitat for Humanity

BEST HOME FURNISHINGS

Tucked into a side street right off Lower Main, Habitat for Humanity offers an answer for the DIY home renovations people as well as offering deals on the bits and pieces we need for our home projects. From furniture to windows to toilets to miscellaneous screws and beyond, the recycled goods are often good as new and ready to live their second life in your home. (LH)

(970 Lower Main St., Wailuku); 808-986-9050; https://www.habitat-maui.org/

