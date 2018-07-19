MauiTime Best of Maui 2018: Best Hardware Store on Maui: Ace Hardware

BEST HARDWARE STORE

ACE HARDWARE

Great choice, Maui! Wandering around a hardware store with a slight idea of what you need to do to finish that home project you started, inhaling the lovely fresh scent of soil, sometimes you are not sure where to turn or what to do. Ace is the only place to go when you have questions and need that personal touch that is so hard to get at the big-box stores. They have incredibly helpful employees (the last time I was there, four people asked me if I needed help in less than five minutes) that will help you hunt down that random screw you need, consult with you about your fertilizer choices, and give you free popcorn at the door. With locations all around the island with different specializations, get familiar with your local Ace store. (LH)

(Kahului, Wailuku, Lahaina); 808-633-4272; http://www.acehardware.com/home/index.jsp

ACE HARDWARE 51%

KULA HARDWARE & NURSERY 10%

HOME DEPOT 7%