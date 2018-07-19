MauiTime Best of Maui 2018: Best “Green” Business on Maui: Rising Sun Solar

BEST “GREEN” BUSINESS

RISING SUN SOLAR

Hawai‘i is a leader in the “green” movement, so when our readers vote for the best “green” business, you know they take that election seriously. This year the honor goes to Rising Sun Solar for their mission to bring solar power to the masses. None of that shipped in diesel stuff – our future is in renewables! Rising Sun even has batteries for energy storage to keep you in power even during a grid outage. Add to their record of more than 3,000 residents served statewide and feel good about taking a step away from dirty oil. (AB)

(355 Hukiliki St., Ste 201, Wailuku); 808-575-2202; http://home.risingsunsolar.com/

RISING SUN SOLAR 52%

PACIFIC BIODIESEL 38%

HALEAKALA SOLAR 10%