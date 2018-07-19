MauiTime Best of Maui 2018: Best Electrology/Laser Hair Removal on Maui: Medispa Maui

BEST ELECTROLOGY/LASER HAIR REMOVAL

MEDISPA MAUI

Are you sick and tired of shaving or making those monthly wax appointments? Although waxing does feel good, maybe it’s time to entrust your hairy parts to Maui’s best laser hair removal experts at Medispa Maui. Is it time to get rid of that (blonde) mustache? Or, how about nixing that 5 o’clock shadow on your bikini line? Men, please take note: Manscaping is very important. Give Medispa Maui a call and they can help clean you up. (AM)

(1445 S Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-879-4909; http://www.medispamaui.com/

MEDISPA MAUI 40%

SKIN CARE CENTER 14%

TRU SKIN MAUI 9%