MauiTime Best of Maui 2018: Best Consignment Store on Maui: Rainbow Attic

RAINBOW ATTIC
Kihei’s Rainbow attic is still Maui’s favorite consignment shop. Honestly, you can shop this store anytime of the year and score some serious gems including designer fashion, vintage items, Hawaiiana relics, gently used furniture, and furnishings. Another thing that’s so great about the Rainbow Attic is that it’s always so clean and they play some super cool tunes. (AM)
(1881 S Kihei Rd., Ste B5); 808-874-0884; https://www.rainbowatticmaui.com/
RAINBOW ATTIC 40%
REBECCA’S CLOSET 16%
NITA’S HIDDEN TREASURES 11%
