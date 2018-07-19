MauiTime Best of Maui 2018: Best Bridal Shop on Maui: Elly’s Formal Wear & Bridals

BEST BRIDAL SHOP

ELLY’S FORMAL WEAR & BRIDALS

No matter what bridal silhouette you need they have the dress for you at Elly’s Formal Wear & Bridals. Not only do people rave about their service that goes above and beyond for brides, they voted Elly’s the Best Bridal Shop on Maui. At Elly’s you can get all types of formal wear, from tuxedos to mother of the bride, and bridesmaids looks too. Planning a wedding can be complex but leave the garments to Elly’s. (JR)

(145 N Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-879-7010; http://www.ellysformalwear.com/

ELLY’S FORMAL WEAR & BRIDALS 27%

QUEENS BRIDAL SHOP 19%

MYNDI’S FINER THINGS BRIDAL BOUTIQUE 12%