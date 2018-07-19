MauiTime Best of Maui 2018: Best Bookstore on Maui: Barnes and Noble

BEST BOOKSTORE

BARNES AND NOBLE

Barnes & Noble is the physical embodiment of a book worm’s heaven. One foot in, and the cool air blasting from the air conditioner hits you – as well as the sense of pleasure you get from the sight of well-organized shelves furnished with seemingly never-ending rows of books and supplies in mint condition. Easy-to-read signs are posted near or on shelves to help customers when lost or looking for something, and there are chairs for people to plop into with a book. With the music playing softly in the background and not that many people rushing in and out the store, feel exactly like you’re in your own room, chilling and getting lost in books. (MC)

(270 Dairy Rd., Kahului); 808-s14-6807; https://stores.barnesandnoble.com/

BARNES AND NOBLE 50%

MAUI FRIENDS OF THE LIBRARY BOOKSTORE 27%

MAUI COMICS & COLLECTABLES 8%