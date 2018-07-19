MauiTime Best of Maui 2018: Best Bike Shop on Maui: West Maui Cycles

BEST BIKE SHOP

WEST MAUI CYCLES

Sure, West Maui is blazing hot, but it’s also a tropical paradise. What better place to cruise around on a bike? Whether your thing is racing dirt-worn mountain trails or cruising easy down Front Street, West Maui Cycles has you covered. Find a new ride, rent a bike for a weekend, accessorize, talk shop with a fellow cyclist, or learn about the cycling scene on Maui – our readers agree that this is the place to go. (AB)

(1087 Limahana PI, Lahaina); 808-661-9005; http://www.westmauicycles.com/

WEST MAUI CYCLES 19%

SOUTH MAUI BICYCLES 15%

KRANK CYCLES 10%