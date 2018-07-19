MauiTime Best of Maui 2018: Best Auto Mechanic on Maui: Lahaina Foreign Car

BEST AUTO MECHANIC

LAHAINA FOREIGN CAR

Cars can be enigmatic things. But when something goes wrong, we know that we need it fixed – fast. We also know that repairs can cost an arm and a leg, and that a trustworthy mechanic is a contact to save for life. This year our readers put their vote of trust in Lahaina Foreign Car. This shop is the place to take your ride if you need service from a trustworthy, hardworking mechanic. Get back on the road and back in business as soon as possible. (AB)

(632 Luakini St., Lahaina); 808-661-8875

LAHAINA FOREIGN CAR 17%

BOB’S CAR CARE 13%

GOODYEAR AUTO 10%