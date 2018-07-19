MauiTime Best of Maui 2018: Best Aesthetic Surgeon on Maui: Dr Leonard Yu-Maui Plastic Surgery

BEST AESTHETICS SURGEON

DR LEONARD YU-MAUI PLASTIC SURGERY

Are you addicted to looking at mommy makeover pics on IG? Or, maybe you’re finally ready to get that perfect pair. Well, if and when you’re ready, MauiTime readers again suggest you choose Dr. Leonard Yu. He graduated from Columbia University, he’s an American Board Certified Plastic Surgeon, and you don’t have to fly to Oahu or the mainland to meet him. His office provides an array of non-invasive, med spa treatments, and everything under the sun in terms of liposuction, breast augmentations, tummy tucks, reconstructive surgeries, and more. (AM)

(239 E Wakea Ave., Kahului); 808-871-9791; http://www.doctorleonardyu.com/

LEONARD YU-MAUI PLASTIC SURGERY 36%

MINIT MEDICAL 13%

DR OKWUJIE, REVITALIZE 12%