MauiTime Best of Maui 2018: Best Adult Gift Shop on Maui: The Love Shack

BEST ADULT GIFT SHOP

THE LOVE SHACK

Oh yeah, baby! Again, MauiTime readers vote the Love Shack as the best adult gift shop on Maui. Head to Kihei for some tacos and sunshine, but please don’t forget to pick up some fuzzy handcuffs, nipple clamps, and lube on your way home. The Love Shack definitely knows how to hit that perfect spot with their wide variety of sex tools for passionate love making… Or, maybe you have another idea? No need to be shy, just walk-in and say hi. It might just be life changing! As they say, “if ya don’t use it, ya lose it.” (AM)

(1413 S Kihei Rd., Ste L, Kihei); 808-875-0303; http://www.loveshackmaui.com/

THE LOVE SHACK 82%

HOT SPOT VIDEO 7%