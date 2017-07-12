MauiTime Best of Maui 2017: Best Tattoo Shop on Maui: Mid-Pacific Tattoo

BEST TATTOO SHOP

MID-PACIFIC TATTOO

When you want something as personal as skin art, it’s got to come from the talented team led by Tommy Tingle at Mid-Pacific Tattoo. Tingle started with his inaugural Lahainaluna shop to create a space where you were assured to get quality artwork from his crew. That was a winning combination that grew to more than 15 artists, another Lahaina studio on Front Street and one in Kihei. Shops are open everyday starting at 10am. Walk-ins are welcome or book online anytime. 196 Lahainaluna Rd.; 808-875-1500; Midpacifictattoo.com. (JR)

MID-PACIFIC TATTOO 20%

PAIA TATTOO PARLOR 16%

SOULAR TATTOO 10%