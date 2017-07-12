MauiTime Best of Maui 2017: Best Swimwear Shop on Maui: Pakaloha Bikinis

BEST SWIMWEAR SHOP

PAKALOHA BIKINIS

If you’re looking for the best sporty and sexy bikinis on Maui, Pakaloha is where you’ll find them. This year’s best swimwear shop provides a huge array of handmade Brazilian bikinis for the women who desire function and fit in their beach attire. On Maui, swimwear is just as much about fashion than ever. We have lots of choices for bikini shopping, but no one does it better than Pakaloha with their selection of prints, colors and mix-and-match options. Lahaina 808-661-6888 and Paia 808-579-8882; Pakalohamaui.com. (AM)

PAKALOHA BIKINIS 24%

SAN LORENZOS 10%

MAUI GIRL 8%