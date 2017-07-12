MauiTime Best of Maui 2017: Best Stand-Up Paddle Board Shop on Maui: Second Wind Maui

BEST STAND-UP PADDLE BOARD SHOP

SECOND WIND MAUI

Stand-up paddle-boarding can be fun for the novice and the most experienced ocean sports person. MauiTime readers have voted Second Wind Maui the best place to get stand-up paddle board gear. They know the drill when it comes to SUP products like boards, paddles and fins. Second Wind carries all the top brands, but check out their very own Elua Makani line of performance products, too. 111 Hana Hwy., Kahului; 808-877-7467; Secondwindmaui.com. (JR)

SECOND WIND 30%

MAUI STAND-UP 15%

808 BOARDS 9%