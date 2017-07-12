MauiTime Best of Maui 2017: Best Smoke Shop on Maui: Still Smokin’

BEST SMOKE SHOP

STILL SMOKIN’

Our readers that like to smoke say that Still Smokin’ is Maui’s best smoke shop for 2017. Whether you need rolling papers, a grinder, water pipes and other cool smoke shop accessories, Still Smokin’ will do you right. Located in Kahului, Kihei and Lahaina, the staff is super knowledgable and happy, and some of you may feel like visiting their shop is like walking into a candy store. Islandwide; Mainstreethub.com/stillsmokingkahului. (AM)

STILL SMOKIN’ 31%

WESTSIDE VIBES 31%

MAUI MANA 16%