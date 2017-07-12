MauiTime Best of Maui 2017: Best Shopping Center on Maui: Queen Ka‘ahumanu Center

BEST SHOPPING CENTER

QUEEN KA’AHUMANU CENTER

The majestic Queen Ka‘ahumanu Center has again won our reader’s love for being the best shopping center on island. Home to MauiTime’s 20th Anniversary Fun Run & Costume Contest, QKC has a lot more for shoppers than just Macy’s, Sears and mass market retailers. It’s also where to go to catch a flick in their cozy remodeled Consolidated Theater, enjoy Hawaiian culture events (w/Sista Val), and where to take a free Tai Chi lesson with Praying Mantis. Here, you can enjoy shopping with friends and celebrate with pupus and cocktails at Koho when your feet are tired of pounding the pavement for your daughter’s perfect new dress. 275 W. Ka‘ahumanu Ave., Wailuku; 808-877-4325; Queenkaahumanucenter.com. (AM)

QUEEN KA’AHUMANU SHOPPING CENTER 43%

THE SHOPS AT WAILEA 18%

MAUI MALL 13%