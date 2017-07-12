MauiTime Best of Maui 2017: Best Scuba/Snorkel Shop on Maui: Snorkel Bob’s

BEST SCUBA/SNORKEL SHOP

SNORKEL BOB’S

With knowledgeable service, tons of gear and six locations island-wide, your vote for Best Scuba/Snorkel Shop, Snorkel Bob’s, will help make sure you’re at your best underwater. Need prescription goggles and fish ID cards? They’ve got ‘em. In addition to equipment rentals, you also have the option of booking other above-water activities, like boat trips, surf lessons, kayaking, ziplining, heli tours and luaus. 1279 S. Kihei Rd.; 808-879-7449; Snorkelbob.com. (SC)

SNORKEL BOB’S 31%

MAUI DIVE SHOP 17%

BOSS FROG’S 14%