MauiTime Best of Maui 2017: Best Recycling/Redemption Center on Maui: Kihei Recycling Center

BEST RECYCLING/REDEMPTION CENTER

KIHEI RECYCLING CENTER

Does it pay to just toss out old soda cans and empty beer bottles in the trash? Of course not. In fact, it pays exactly five cents less than just taking your old High Five cans and bottles right up to the Kihei Recycling Center. And while you’re there, bring in your old newspapers, your cardboard and the plastic bottles that aren’t High Fives. At the end of the day, it’s better to get a few nickels to rub between your fingers and help Maui’s environment by keeping the pollution out of the landfill than just tossing your recycling away for nothing. E. Welakahao Rd., Kihei; 808-871-8544. (ME)

KIHEI RECYCLING CENTER 40%

HAIKU COMMUNITY CENTER 14%

ALOHA SHELL 10%