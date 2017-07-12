MauiTime Best of Maui 2017: Best Place To Get A Mani-Pedi on Maui: VIP Nail & Spa

BEST PLACE TO GET A MANI-PEDI

VIP NAIL & SPA

VIP Nail Salon & Spa is still holding it down as the best place for a mani-pedi on Maui. Few places compare to the consistently excellent service, perfect paint jobs and relaxing vibes at VIP. If you’re sick and tired of being frustrated at your go-to mani-pedi shop (short massage, bad paint job, gel lifting too quick, etc), then maybe it’s time to head to Kihei and see what all the fuss is about at VIP. Just make sure to schedule an appointment ahead of time. 1215 S. Kihei Rd.; 808-879-0888. (AM)

VIP NAIL & SPA 36%

ESCAPE NAIL AND SPA 10%

DAVID’S HAPPY NAILS AND SPA 8%