MauiTime Best of Maui 2017: Best Place To Get A Facial on Maui: Soleil Luna Salon & Spa

BEST PLACE TO GET A FACIAL

SOLEIL LUNA SALON & SPA

MauiTime readers voted Soleil Luna Salon & Spa as this year’s Best Place to Get a Facial. You enjoy their friendly and professional service, tranquil setting and wide variety of services and upgrades. You also appreciate that all facials at Soleil Luna combine cleansing, exfoliating, a relaxing European massage, skin balancing and skin rehydration–because really, what would pampering be without all that? 242 Lahainaluna Rd.; 808-662-0203, Soleillunasalon.com. (SC)

SOLEIL LUNA SALON & SPA 28%

LAHAINA NAIL & SPA 10%

OLAVINE SPA 8%