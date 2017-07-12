Maui Time

MauiTime Best of Maui 2017: Best Pet Supply Store on Maui: Petco

BEST PET SUPPLY STORE

PETCO

This year’s winner for Best Pet Supply Store is basically a one-stop shop for all your furred, feathered, finned and scaled friends’ needs. Petco is always well stocked with multiple brands of food, treats, toys, collars, leashes, harnesses, beds, kennels, aquarium equipment and cleaning products, and also offers training classes, grooming services, educational demos and second-chance adoptions from Maui Humane Society. 270 Dairy Rd., Kahului; 808-877-6150, Stores.petco.com. (SC)

 

