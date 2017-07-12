MauiTime Best of Maui 2017: Best Pet Supply Store on Maui: Petco

BEST PET SUPPLY STORE
PETCO
This year’s winner for Best Pet Supply Store is basically a one-stop shop for all your furred, feathered, finned and scaled friends’ needs. Petco is always well stocked with multiple brands of food, treats, toys, collars, leashes, harnesses, beds, kennels, aquarium equipment and cleaning products, and also offers training classes, grooming services, educational demos and second-chance adoptions from Maui Humane Society. 270 Dairy Rd., Kahului; 808-877-6150, Stores.petco.com. (SC)
PETCO 50%
THE PET SHOP 33%
KIHEI PET SUPPLY 9%
