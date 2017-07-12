MauiTime Best of Maui 2017: Best Out-Of-Business-Business on Maui: Savers

BEST OUT-OF-BUSINESS-BUSINESS

SAVERS

It’s so sad! I still can’t get over it! Why did they have to close? Where is everyone going to shop for Halloween costumes now? I guess Amazon really is taking over the world. MauiTime readers must be just as sad as me because they voted Savers as the best out-of-business-business on Maui. Maui misses you every time we think about the mystery of why you closed, and every time we drive by your empty storefront. RIP Savers. (AM)

SAVERS 24%

LULU’S 9%

NO KA OI DELI 7%