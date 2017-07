BEST NEW BUSINESS

MIRROR MIRROR SALON & SPA

You know how that saying goes, “Mirror Mirror on the wall, who’s the fairest of them all?” Well, that distinction goes to Mirror Mirror Salon and Spa in Makawao. Voted Maui’s best new business, they just opened in Makawao. They do nails, hair, lashes, facials and waxing, all with organic products. (JR)

3660 Baldwin Ave., Makawao; 808-579-9580; Mmsalonmaui.com

MIRROR MIRROR SALON & SPA 17%

HAWAII MERMAID ADVENTURES 13%

THE MAN CAVE 10%