MAUITIME BEST OF MAUI 2017: Best Maui Businesses, Shops and Services Revealed

These are the top voted goods and services on Maui. We asked you Maui, what shops were the best, and you responded with your votes. We tallied up all of your votes and posted them here. These top stores and services are the definitely the best on Maui, because you said so. We tallied up all of your votes and posted them here. Read on for the best Maui places to get tattooed, buy an ukulele, or service your car. Maui’s Best Salon, the top place to get a mani pedi and what Maui’s best head shop.

Time, and time again, the Love Shack wins for being the best adult gift shop for all your romantic and freaky love making needs. Out of all the businesses on Maui, I would place a bet that the Love Shack has the best customer satisfaction rates. Looking for something to help spice up the bedroom? How about a new vibrator? No worries, Love Shack’s got you covered. Here, you’ll find more than just the usual nipple clamps, penis straws and porn. They also have a great little section of sexy lingerie and costumes, tasty potions and XXX tools for success. 1913 S. Kihei Rd.; 808-875-0303; Loveshackmaui.com. (AM)

LOVE SHACK 90%

HOT SPOT VIDEO 4%

KASHMIR 1%

*

Looking for a new cute dress for a date? How about a new work outfit or beach cover-up? Mahina, Maui’s best local boutique, wins again for being the best place to shop for current and emerging trends in island fashion; jewelry, cute accessories, shoes and more. It’s not just Maui that loves Mahina, it’s all of Hawaii. What once began as a solo women’s boutique in Historic Paia Town has become a miniature retail giant throughout the islands with a total of twelve locations. If you want to shop their racks on Maui, head to Paia, Kihei Kalama Village, Lahaina Gateway Center or the Shops at Wailea. Islandwide; 808-579-9131; Shopmahina.com. (AM)

MAHINA 40%

MAUI THINGS 6%

HALE ZEN 5%

*

Beautiful hair, don’t care! The professional crew at Salon 253 is ready to tackle your tresses, no matter the texture. They even have $10 blow-out Tuesdays. MauiTime readers love this full-service salon on Market Street. Keep up with the latest styles coming out of their salon on their Instagram feed. 253 S. Market St., Wailuku; 808-270-2759; Mauisalon.com; @Salon253. (JR)

SALON 253 29%

COLOURS 15%

PLUSH BEAUTY 11%

*

Every once in awhile, something breaks or gets loose or squeaks too much, and you need that one thingy that’ll fix it. Thankfully, the friendly staff at Ace Hardware know the names of all those thingys, and can point you in the right direction to the thingy that’ll help you most. Your Best Hardware Store winner keeps everything stocked, clean and organized, so that everything in your house will (eventually) work as it should. Islandwide; 808-633-4272; Acehardware.com. (SC)

ACE HARDWARE 79%

HOME DEPOT 7%

LOWE’S 6%

*

When you want something as personal as skin art, it’s got to come from the talented team led by Tommy Tingle at Mid-Pacific Tattoo. Tingle started with his inaugural Lahainaluna shop to create a space where you were assured to get quality artwork from his crew. That was a winning combination that grew to more than 15 artists, another Lahaina studio on Front Street and one in Kihei. Shops are open everyday starting at 10am. Walk-ins are welcome or book online anytime. 196 Lahainaluna Rd.; 808-875-1500; Midpacifictattoo.com. (JR)

MID-PACIFIC TATTOO 20%

PAIA TATTOO PARLOR 16%

SOULAR TATTOO 10%

*

Rainbow Attic, Maui’s best consignment store, is where to go thrift shopping and bargain hunting in style. Rainbow Attic is one of those kinds of thrift shops that you could literally spend hours at. I love how they only take the best-of-the best in used goods, so you don’t really need to bring hand sanitizer here. Find cool old aloha gear, funky Hawaii t-shirts from back in the day, vintage jewelry, designer jeans, art and a great selection of gently used furnishings. Take your time scanning through the racks–you never know what treasures you may find. 1881 S. Kihei Rd.; 808-874-0884; Rainbowatticmaui.com. (AM)

RAINBOW ATTIC 58%

REBECCA’S CLOSET 12%

CORNERSTONE CONSIGNMENT 7%

*

A bookstore can provide its community a place in which to learn and discover. Best Bookstore Barnes & Noble is well stocked, clean, quiet, spacious, has free wifi and plenty of seating in its cafe. Its keiki section is organized (not an easy feat, to be sure), and staff are readily available to help you find or order the book, DVD, magazine or gift item you need. 325 Keawe St., Lahaina; 808-662-1300; Stores.barnesandnoble.com. (SC)

BARNES & NOBLE 64%

MAUI FRIENDS OF THE LIBRARY 31%

BORDERS 2%

*

MauiTime readers tell us that Paragon Salon in Makawao is the best place to get waxed. Although they haven’t won the wax race since 2011, we know that these ladies sure know how to provide a baby-butt smooth Brazilian, perfectly lined eyebrows and more. Paragon is also a great Upcountry salon for hair, nails, massage and medical esthetics. 1160 Makawao Ave.; 808-573-1300; Paragonsalonmaui.com. (AM)

PARAGON SALON 23%

SUSAN PERRY ESTHETICS 14%

LAURA TALLIAFERO 9%

*

Groms and pros know that Hi-Tech is the spot to get the best surf equipment. They have the best boards, suits, tees, wetsuits, boardshorts, rash guards and reef-safe sunscreens, but they also offer the best selection of watersports related gadgets. Get your GoPros, watches, back packs, shades, hats and shoes. Plus, if the surf’s not up, grab your skateboards here and catch air at the skate park. 425 Koloa St., Kahului; 808-877-2111, Surfmaui.com. (JR)

HI-TECH SURF & SPORTS 53%

LOCAL MOTION 12%

HONOLUA SURF CO 4%

*

If you’re looking for the best sporty and sexy bikinis on Maui, Pakaloha is where you’ll find them. This year’s best swimwear shop provides a huge array of handmade Brazilian bikinis for the women who desire function and fit in their beach attire. On Maui, swimwear is just as much about fashion than ever. We have lots of choices for bikini shopping, but no one does it better than Pakaloha with their selection of prints, colors and mix-and-match options. Lahaina 808-661-6888 and Paia 808-579-8882; Pakalohamaui.com. (AM)

PAKALOHA BIKINIS 24%

SAN LORENZOS 10%

MAUI GIRL 8%

*

Stand-up paddle-boarding can be fun for the novice and the most experienced ocean sports person. MauiTime readers have voted Second Wind Maui the best place to get stand-up paddle board gear. They know the drill when it comes to SUP products like boards, paddles and fins. Second Wind carries all the top brands, but check out their very own Elua Makani line of performance products, too. 111 Hana Hwy., Kahului; 808-877-7467; Secondwindmaui.com. (JR)

SECOND WIND 30%

MAUI STAND-UP 15%

808 BOARDS 9%

*

With knowledgeable service, tons of gear and six locations island-wide, your vote for Best Scuba/Snorkel Shop, Snorkel Bob’s, will help make sure you’re at your best underwater. Need prescription goggles and fish ID cards? They’ve got ‘em. In addition to equipment rentals, you also have the option of booking other above-water activities, like boat trips, surf lessons, kayaking, ziplining, heli tours and luaus. 1279 S. Kihei Rd.; 808-879-7449; Snorkelbob.com. (SC)

SNORKEL BOB’S 31%

MAUI DIVE SHOP 17%

BOSS FROG’S 14%

*

Are you sick of dropping dollars on waxing? Shaving has you all stubbly in the wrong parts? For the second year in the row, MediSpa Maui is where MauiTime readers find the best laser hair removal treatments on island. Maybe it’s time to alleviate the need for your month-to-month grooming duties and get laser hair removal from the best med spa technicians on Maui. Or, maybe it’s time to think about some fillers to alleviate facial stress from all your good times. MediSpa Maui is also one of the top locations on island for dermal fillers, photofacials, skin tightening and more. 1445 S. Kihei Rd.; 808-879-4909; Medispamaui.com. (AM)

MEDISPA MAUI 57%

SKIN CARE CENTER 27%

DR. GEORGE MARTIN DERMATOLOGY ASSOCIATES 7%

*

Thank you for bringing the island of Maui a variety of beautiful ukuleles for the people to cultivate in many different ways. Congratulations, the votes are in and your beautiful wooden instruments have earned your Best Place to Buy an Ukulele. 1750 W. Ka‘ahumanu Ave., Wailuku; 808-244-3938; Meleukulele.com. (LK)

MELE UKULELE 60%

LAHAINA MUSIC COMPANY 22%

ISLAND TREASURE 7%

*

Our readers that like to smoke say that Still Smokin’ is Maui’s best smoke shop for 2017. Whether you need rolling papers, a grinder, water pipes and other cool smoke shop accessories, Still Smokin’ will do you right. Located in Kahului, Kihei and Lahaina, the staff is super knowledgable and happy, and some of you may feel like visiting their shop is like walking into a candy store. Islandwide; Mainstreethub.com/stillsmokingkahului. (AM)

STILL SMOKIN’ 31%

WESTSIDE VIBES 31%

MAUI MANA 16%

*

Does it pay to just toss out old soda cans and empty beer bottles in the trash? Of course not. In fact, it pays exactly five cents less than just taking your old High Five cans and bottles right up to the Kihei Recycling Center. And while you’re there, bring in your old newspapers, your cardboard and the plastic bottles that aren’t High Fives. At the end of the day, it’s better to get a few nickels to rub between your fingers and help Maui’s environment by keeping the pollution out of the landfill than just tossing your recycling away for nothing. E. Welakahao Rd., Kihei; 808-871-8544. (ME)

KIHEI RECYCLING CENTER 40%

HAIKU COMMUNITY CENTER 14%

ALOHA SHELL 10%

*

When your car is making weird noises or is falling apart, it’s time to bring in your car to an auto-mechanic. Going to an auto-mechanic shop can be painful, but Bob’s Car Care is here to make your car and wallet happy. They are the experts that can take on any size project. Come on by anytime at there Lahaina location. 142 Kupuohi St., Lahaina; 808-661-3553. (JF)

BOB’S CAR CARE 13%

I.H. AUTO SERVICE 10%

LAHAINA FOREIGN CAR 9%

*

For over two decades, Pacific Biodiesel has been committed to sustainable, community-based agriculture and renewable energy. This year, Pacific Biodiesel Technologies began the largest biofuel crop project in the state on 115 acres in Central Maui, transitioning land previously used for sugarcane production into a field of sunflowers. It’s the only biofuel farming operation in Hawaii running on 100 percent renewable fuel, and your vote for Best Green Business. 40 Hobron Ave., Kahului; 808-877-7718; Biodiesel.com. (SC)

PACIFIC BIODIESEL LOGISTICS 15%

RISING SUN SOLAR 9%

RAW LOVE SUNSCREEN 8%

*

With the cutest and latest swimwear, Maui Girl has been voted Best Local Clothing Designer. They provide a variety of swimwear designs for women to feel sexy and cute. Congratulations on winning this year’s Best Local Clothing Designer. 12 Baldwin Ave., Paia; 808-579-9266; Maui-girl.com. (LK)

MAUI GIRL 20%

KOA JOHNSON 15%

HANU HAWAII 10%

*

This year’s winner for Best Pet Supply Store is basically a one-stop shop for all your furred, feathered, finned and scaled friends’ needs. Petco is always well stocked with multiple brands of food, treats, toys, collars, leashes, harnesses, beds, kennels, aquarium equipment and cleaning products, and also offers training classes, grooming services, educational demos and second-chance adoptions from Maui Humane Society. 270 Dairy Rd., Kahului; 808-877-6150, Stores.petco.com. (SC)

PETCO 50%

THE PET SHOP 33%

KIHEI PET SUPPLY 9%

*

Wailea’s Four Seasons Resort is definitely an unrivaled Maui resort with their gorgeous oceanfront property, nonpareil accommodations and premier customer service. Our readers definitely agree because they’ve voted the Four Seasons as the best hotel accommodations on island. Even if you don’t stay at the Four Seasons (but, you should plan a staycation there asap), you can still enjoy their property by checking out their exclusive art events, a non profit gala or any of their amazing restaurants. Book a romantic table for two at Ferraro’s Bar e Ristorante to enjoy rustic Italian food with the best sunset view on island. Don’t forget to order the Insalata di Polpo, the Polenta Fried Calamari and the Pappardelle Lamb Ragu. 3900 Wailea Alanui Dr.; 808-874-8000; Fourseasons.com/maui. (AM)

THE FOUR SEASONS WAILEA 24%

WESTIN MAUI RESORT AND SPA 13%

HYATT 10%

*

Buying new furniture can be a complex endeavor. You need pieces for your home that have function and style, good quality and that fits your budget. Lifestyle Maui, this year’s winner for Best Home Furnishings, provides helpful sales guides for the task and a multitude of styles, as well as factory-direct pricing, 12-month no-interest financing, free delivery and setup. 703 L. Main St., Wailuku; 808-242-1863; Lifestylemaui.com. (SC)

LIFESTYLE MAUI 25%

HOME WORLD 15%

MIND’S EYE INTERIORS 12%

*

You know how that saying goes, “Mirror Mirror on the wall, who’s the fairest of them all?” Well, that distinction goes to Mirror Mirror Salon and Spa in Makawao. Voted Maui’s best new business, they just opened in Makawao. They do nails, hair, lashes, facials and waxing, all with organic products. (JR)

3660 Baldwin Ave., Makawao; 808-579-9580; Mmsalonmaui.com

MIRROR MIRROR SALON & SPA 17%

HAWAII MERMAID ADVENTURES 13%

THE MAN CAVE 10%

*

It’s so sad! I still can’t get over it! Why did they have to close? Where is everyone going to shop for Halloween costumes now? I guess Amazon really is taking over the world. MauiTime readers must be just as sad as me because they voted Savers as the best out-of-business-business on Maui. Maui misses you every time we think about the mystery of why you closed, and every time we drive by your empty storefront. RIP Savers. (AM)

SAVERS 24%

LULU’S 9%

NO KA OI DELI 7%

*

Got a toddler and things to do? There’s no better place, according to MauiTime readers, to take your keiki to preschool. Their daily programs give keiki a jump-start on reading, social skills, communication and fun! They will take care of that little one in your ohana. 2140 Kanakanui Rd., Kihei; 808-879-8786. (JR)

CHILDREN’S GARDEN 22%

EMMANUEL LUTHERAN 7%

SACRED HEARTS EARLY LEARNING CENTER 7%

*

Every girl needs that perfect dress in two stages of her life; for their prom and their wedding. There is one place that has resounding satisfaction from its customers. Providing beautiful elegant dresses as well as handsome tuxedos for the men, Elly’s Formal Wear & Bridal has been voted the Best Bridal Shop in all of Maui. Congratulations and thank your for all the beautiful dresses and tuxes. 145 N. Kihei Rd.; 808-879-7010; Ellysformalwear.com. (LK)

ELLY’S FORMAL WEAR AND BRIDAL 80%

MYNDI’S BRIDAL 13%

GIRLS HEAVEN 4%

*

When it’s time for two-wheeled fun, there’s no better place to get hooked up, according to our readers. Whether that means street bikes, mountain bikes or something custom, the folks at West Maui Cycles know how to make it happen. They also rent bikes for the adventurous visitors. 1087 Limahana Pl., Lahaina; 808-661-9005; Westmauicycles.com. (JR)

WEST MAUI CYCLES 34%

SOUTH MAUI BICYCLES 30%

KRANK CYCLES 16%

*

If you don’t know anything about foil boards, then it’s time to get over to Adventure Sports Maui and see what’s up. MauiTime readers voted and they say that when you need kite rigs, Adventure Sports Maui has the best. They have the best boards and kites, and offer beginner, intermediate and advanced lessons, too. 400 Hana Hwy., Kahului; 808-877-7443; Adventuresportsmaui.com. (JR)

ADVENTURE SPORTS MAUI 44%

NAISH 26%

KANAHA KAI 12%

*

For the last 27 years, the Fairclough family has been making and repairing fine and beautiful jewelry on Maui. David Fairclough is a Master Goldsmith from the United Kingdom while his wife Nancy keeps the business, and their gallery, running. “Many of David’s exquisite creations fill the store,” states the Maui Topaz website. “When you step inside, you’ll notice his touch everywhere, including two impressive paintings by David.” For MauiTime readers, Maui Topaz is where they go when they’re in the market for anything jewelry-related. 2395 S. Kihei Rd.; 808-879-5877; Mauitopaz.com. (AP)

TOPAZ JEWELRY 22%

NA HOKU 13%

MAUI HANDS 6%

*

The majestic Queen Ka‘ahumanu Center has again won our reader’s love for being the best shopping center on island. Home to MauiTime’s 20th Anniversary Fun Run & Costume Contest, QKC has a lot more for shoppers than just Macy’s, Sears and mass market retailers. It’s also where to go to catch a flick in their cozy remodeled Consolidated Theater, enjoy Hawaiian culture events (w/Sista Val), and where to take a free Tai Chi lesson with Praying Mantis. Here, you can enjoy shopping with friends and celebrate with pupus and cocktails at Koho when your feet are tired of pounding the pavement for your daughter’s perfect new dress. 275 W. Ka‘ahumanu Ave., Wailuku; 808-877-4325; Queenkaahumanucenter.com. (AM)

QUEEN KA’AHUMANU SHOPPING CENTER 43%

THE SHOPS AT WAILEA 18%

MAUI MALL 13%

*

MauiTime readers voted Soleil Luna Salon & Spa as this year’s Best Place to Get a Facial. You enjoy their friendly and professional service, tranquil setting and wide variety of services and upgrades. You also appreciate that all facials at Soleil Luna combine cleansing, exfoliating, a relaxing European massage, skin balancing and skin rehydration–because really, what would pampering be without all that? 242 Lahainaluna Rd.; 808-662-0203, Soleillunasalon.com. (SC)

SOLEIL LUNA SALON & SPA 28%

LAHAINA NAIL & SPA 10%

OLAVINE SPA 8%

*

VIP Nail Salon & Spa is still holding it down as the best place for a mani-pedi on Maui. Few places compare to the consistently excellent service, perfect paint jobs and relaxing vibes at VIP. If you’re sick and tired of being frustrated at your go-to mani-pedi shop (short massage, bad paint job, gel lifting too quick, etc), then maybe it’s time to head to Kihei and see what all the fuss is about at VIP. Just make sure to schedule an appointment ahead of time. 1215 S. Kihei Rd.; 808-879-0888. (AM)

VIP NAIL & SPA 36%

ESCAPE NAIL AND SPA 10%

DAVID’S HAPPY NAILS AND SPA 8%

*

Are you looking for an upgrade or a downgrade in the breast department? How about a mommy makeover? Well, Dr. Leonard Yu, M.D. at Maui Plastic Surgery is Maui’s favorite cosmetic surgeon, so maybe he’s your guy. He’s not just a cosmetic surgeon, he’s also an American Board certified plastic surgeon (who graduated at Columbia University), so he can help you with all types of plastic surgeries; facial, tummy tucks, liposuction, cosmetic breast surgery, reconstructive and corrective breast surgeries, and an array of non-invasive med spa treatments. 239 E. Wakea Ave., Kahului; 808-871-9791; Doctorleonardyu.com. (AM)

DR. LEONARD YU 40%

DR. GAPLIN 25%

DR. STOLLEY 10%

*

Maui is a muse to musicians of all ages, genres and skill levels. And no matter the instrument, you’re sure to find it—and the equipment to amplify or broadcast it–at Bounty Music. Voted Best Musical Instrument Store, Bounty not only has the goods but they have the service and know-how to help you hit your perfect note. 111 Hana Hwy., Kahului; 808-871-1141; Bountymusic.com. (SC)

BOUNTY MUSIC 77%

KAMAAINA LOAN 13%

REQUEST MUSIC 8%